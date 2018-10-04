A Valley woman simply trying to rent out her Phoenix property realizes she’s inadvertently being used in a scam.
Julie Phoenix owns rental property here in the valley and just recently listed this property for lease for just under a thousand dollars a month.
“I have a nice one bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that recently became available and we were seeking a new tenant. We had posted it on Zillow.”
But not long after posting the rental on the Internet, Phoenix says she got a knock at her door from a Valley real estate agent who told her some alarming news.
“Last weekend somebody came to me and said they thought there might be some fraudulent listings with my property, which was quite a surprise.”
Phoenix says she was shocked and after looking into the issue further, she discovered a scammer copied her advertisement and not only used the information, but also copied Phoenix's rental pictures. The fraudster then re-posted everything in their own, separate Internet ad.
To lure unsuspecting victims, the scammer advertised a lowball monthly rent and security deposit totaling more than $1,300. They then asked for interested renters to wire all that money to secure the property.
"They were telling them they were a traveling nurse, they were out of state, that the unit would be available in a couple of days, that everything was included and that they should wire money.”
Phoenix says she’s angry someone would use her legitimate ad and property to dupe people.
"They're trying to use my property to make money and it's not right. It's like stealing my business.”
Phoenix also worries just how many other people may fall for the fake ad out of desperation of trying to find affordable rent.
"There were a lot of red flags, but I think some people get into a position where it's so urgent they forsake common sense."
If you don't meet the landlord face to face at the property or if you're asked to wire money, it's most likely a scam. You can also do a quick and simple search to find out who the owner is.
