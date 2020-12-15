PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - The first doses of the long-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Arizona Monday morning, and the threat of scams showed up with the shipment. Now, the Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers to beware of potential scams related to the vaccine.
"People need to be wary of pitchmen claiming to have vaccine doses for sale," the agency cautioned.
Scammers often prey on current events and emotions, according to the Better Business Bureau's Tierra Terry. Right now, those criminals may be banking on people being desperate to get the coronavirus vaccine.
"The potential scams that may be out there are basically paying to get your name at the top of the list to get access to the vaccine," Terry said.
It's important to ignore any calls or texts or emails asking you for your financial information in exchange for the vaccine, she added. As Arizona's Family reported, Gov. Doug Ducey said all Arizonans who want the vaccine will receive it for free.
"Anyone who’s calling your phone, asking for personal information, especially banking information, credit cards, any form of payment method to pay for the vaccine, it’s a scam," Terry said.
Anyone who receives suspicious calls or texts about the vaccine can report them here.