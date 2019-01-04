(3TV/CBS5) -- Not only did we just kick off a new year, but we also kicked off a new month.
So, it's time for 3 On Your Side to take a look at some of the best deals for consumers during January.
With the holidays behind us, many retailers are trying to unload inventory, while at the same time help consumers meet those New Year's resolutions. So, no surprise here, but January is the best month to score on fitness equipment.
According to Consumer Reports, treadmills and elliptical machines are some of the most popular workout machines.
And, because many people commit to a healthier lifestyle, January is the month with the deepest discounts for most exercise equipment.
Here's another item that's cheaper during January: bathroom scales. People want to keep track of the weight they want to lose.
And these days, scales are high tech. For example, in addition to your weight some scales provide your body-fat percentage.
Keeping up with a healthy lifestyle, food processors are usually discounted during January. Unless you're cooking for a large crowd on a consistent basis, a food processor with the capacity of seven cups should be plenty.
Televisions are almost always deeply discounted during January. Not that you want to be a couch potato, but retailers know everyone wants to watch the upcoming Super Bowl on a great TV. So, they're usually marked down during January.
Consumer Reports says if you plan to buy a high-definition TV, you are best served with a screen that is 40-inches or larger.
And, finally, just like our temperatures, humidifiers will drop in price
It's the time of year when people tend to catch colds or get the sore throats and humidifiers can really help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.