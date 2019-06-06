3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - This might be a little surprising, but swimwear is always the cheapest in June. You'd think swimwear would be a bargain during the offseason, but that's not necessarily true.
Start looking for Spring clothing. Retailers will start cutting prices on spring clothing to make room for summer items.
[WATCH: What to buy during the month of June]
According to promocodes.com, look for deals on spring clothing and shoes starting at 50% off at the beginning of the month and they'll get cheaper as the month goes on.
Fitness gear and memberships also go on sale in June. People are trying to get that “summer body” and want to work out.
Promocodes.com says to look for discounts of up to 60% off on workout equipment and gym memberships that waive sign-up fees or offer sign-on incentives in June.
June is for graduates and dads. As a result, restaurants will be offering gift card deals.
Also, tools will also be deeply discounted in June.
DealNews.Com says Home Depot and Lowe's will take 50% to 75% off for Father's Day specials.
Also, if you're in the market for neckties or a watch, June will be your month.
June is a good month for movie theaters. Major movie chains like Harkins and AMC and others are offering bargains to keep kids busy since school is out.
And finally, here are a few things to avoid buying in June: barbecue grills and electronics, including TVs. Those items are always more expensive during June.
