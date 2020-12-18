PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - With Christmas just a week away, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning about potentially devastating Christmas tree fires.
According to the agency's Nikki Fleming, there are about 100 Christmas tree fires reported every year. A CPSC demonstration shows a fire sparked in a dry Christmas tree consuming a room in fire and heavy smoke within a matter of seconds. To prevent a similar incident, make sure Christmas trees have plenty of water.
"You want to take a check of those branches and make sure they’re bendable, and not breaking in half," Fleming said. "Make sure they’re not brittle. Make sure the needles aren’t falling off of the tree."
Fleming also says Christmas tree placement is important.
"Don't place it near a heat source that could dry the tree out and could also lead to a fire hazard, so that’s not near your fireplace, not near a heating vent," she said.
If you have an artificial tree, make sure it has a fire resistant label, and check the lights on the tree to make sure none of the wires are frayed or damaged. If they are, throw them away.
According to the CPSC, Christmas tree fires and candle fires during the holiday season result in an average of 20 deaths, 160 injuries and nearly $50 million in property damage.