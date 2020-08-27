(3TV/CBS5) -- It's an advertisement all over social media as well as TV. The ads are for a weight loss company called Noom. And while the company touts success, the Better Business Bureau says, they're "not pulling their weight."
"They've had over 2,000 complaints filed by consumers in the last three years with over 1,200 of them being in the last 12 months."
Claire Rosenzweig is President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau in New York and spoke to 3 On Your Side.
"Consumers are telling us that they're getting uploaded charges for more than they expected," she said.
According to the BBB, consumers claim "they believed after the free trial, the monthly membership was between $20 and $40, Instead they discovered that they were charged for several months up front, with ... "alleged charges varying between $120 to $180 or more."
Consumers also complain Noom's monthly subscriptions are difficult to cancel when their free trials end. Consumers write that Noom will "...refuse to answer us or refund us the money...." and many say the ads are simply "misleading."
The BBB tells 3 On Your Side the complaints are nationwide and growing. "Specifically for the Arizona and California area of those complaints 92 from your area."
3OYS asked Noom about the increasing complaints. In an email, they replied: "While the vast majority of our users have had a positive experience using Noom, even a single bad experience is unacceptable."
Noom goes on to say, "We’re significantly expanding the size of our customer support team and expanding the number of support channels where customers can reach us."
Rosenzweig adds; "We always urge companies to work at those issues that have been identified by to see if they can work towards meeting those standards."
Consumers who are at home more than usual during the COVID-19 pandemic may be especially interested in getting in shape by trying out convenient web-based health and fitness services. The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about Noom, a popular app-based weight loss service.
According to BBB Serving Metropolitan New York, where Noom is based, customers have submitted well over a thousand complaints alleging that the company offers misleading free trials, and that subscriptions are difficult to cancel after free trials are complete.
“Many stay-at-home consumers are looking for options that can help them achieve their health and wellness goals during this pandemic time,” said Claire Rosenzweig, President and CEO of BBB Serving Metropolitan New York. “Smartphone applications and online programs may seem convenient – especially when coupled with attractive free trial offers – but consumers must always be cautious when shopping for a weight loss service.”
Between August 16, 2019 and August 18, 2020, BBB received 1,213 consumer complaints regarding Noom, representing a significant uptick in complaint volume over previous years. Since July 2017, Noom has drawn a total of 2,023 complaints.
To avoid losing money on free trials and subscription services, especially in the health and wellness area, BBB recommends the following tips:
- Be wary of free trial offers, and before signing up, fully understand all the terms and conditions. Free trial offers are common in the health and beauty category. Some deals might become "subscription traps” that hook consumers into paying for expensive products or services that they did not intend or agree to buy. Be cautious and proceed carefully if the business terms say that it takes payment from your credit card until you cancel.
- Determine your fitness goals and check the details. It’s hard work to lose weight. Find a program you can stick with, preferably one that you enjoy, with goals that seem reasonable to you. Be sure you understand how the product or service is supposed to work. Does a weight loss plan require you to buy special foods? Can you cancel if you move or find that the program doesn’t meet your needs?
- Always be wary of “overpromises” in advertisements and customer testimonials for weight loss services. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), evidence suggests a gradual loss of 1-2 pounds per week is a healthy goal and is more successful for achieving long-term weight loss.
- Report concerns. If you come across an ad for a weight loss program or product that feels like it’s overpromising or deceptive, report it. Contact your BBB, report suspicious, confusing or misleading ads to BBB Ad Truth and file a report with the Federal Trade Commission.
- Research the company with BBB.org before purchasing. Many companies specializing in weight loss programs or products have lengthy consumer track records with BBB. Check what people have to say about the product or company name by checking BBB.org and searching the internet in general to see if there are any complaints alleging issues you may come across yourself.