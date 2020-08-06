PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona is reviewing hundreds of thousands of unemployment claims for possible fraud, 3 On Your Side has learned. It's a sharp increase from just a month and a half ago when the Department of Economic Security said it was investigating 5,000 suspicious claims.
Recently, Lou Molinari received a letter from DES confirming unemployment benefits he never applied for.
"I saw that and immediately called my boss and said, 'Hey, is there something you haven’t told me?'" Molinari recalled.
No - his job isn't in jeopardy, but his identity is. Someone using Molinari's personal information filed a fraulent claim for pandemic unemployment assistance. In this case, the money didn't go where the frausters wanted it to go. Molinari immediately reported the incident to his employer and to DES through its online fraud reporting tool.
For Molinari, the story gets worse.
"Surprisingly enough, yesterday I received a letter from the state of Alabama where i guess I filed for unemployment again," he said.
Similar cases of unemployment fraud are sweeping the state and the country. Federal officials point to a suspected fraud ring targeting the nation's unemployment systems, as federal unemployment assistance boosted claims by $600 a week.
Brett Bezio, a spokesperson for DES, said Arizona has flagged "hundreds of thousands" of suspicious unemployment claims. He said the agency has also received 25,640 reports of unemployment fraud. More than 5,000 have been confirmed to be fraudlent, while a majority are still pending review.
Bezio said in an email to 3 On Your Side.
Victims, like Molinari, are concerned the fraud will have a lasting impact on credit and security.
"People at unemployment, I'm sure they have thousands and thousands of calls they’re getting, but I didn’t feel that i was getting listened to or that their response was going to happen anytime soon," Molinari said. "It just means that whatever is happening is going to happen that much longer."
Since the pandemic began, DES has paid out more than $8.15 billion in unemployment claims. Bezio did not say how much money the state believes it has paid out in fraudulent benefits. For perspective, Washington state officials told reporters this week they've lost almost $600 million to pandemic unemployment scammers.
According to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, anyone who is caught filing a fraudulent unemployment claim could face felony charges. Victims of this fraud should immediatley notifty their employers, DES, and credit reporting agencies.