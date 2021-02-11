AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rochelle Hitchcock says she frequently finds herself leaving her house, getting into her car, and running errands.
"I go to the grocery store about three to four days a week. I go to Costco, and I make a lot of medication trips," Hitchcock said.
So, when she got a text message recently offering her a job related to her driving, it piqued her interest. "I clicked on the link, and it said we want your name and address."
A couple of days later, a letter arrived in her mailbox indicating she would be paid around $600 a week if she agreed to get her car wrapped with a company advertisement. It seemed logical because many cars around the Valley have advertisements on vehicles. But get this, the letter came with a cashier's check for $2,900.
"What did you think when you opened the envelope and found a check for $2,900?" 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper asked. "I thought, yea! This is cool," she replied.
The letter also came with instructions. "Well, it said $600 is for you, and the remaining $2,300 is for the wrap company to wrap your car."
Rochelle was suspicious but also excited. It was easy money because it was like getting paid $600 a week to run her errands.
So, she drove the check to her bank, and that's when she was told it was all a scam. "As soon as she looked at it, she said, 'Oh, this is fake, it's a scam. It's not a real cashier's check.'"
Yep, the so-called company was actually a scammer waiting for Rochelle to deposit that check and then forward him the money. It would have taken days for Rochelle to find out the check was fake, but her bank account would have been drained for all that money by then.
"It's easy money, but it's really not easy money because it's the biggest scam to be out $2,900. It will ruin your life. It's a scam!"
There are very few legitimate car wrapping offers. But you'll always spot this scam when you get an email or text message out of the blue asking you to wrap your car. Don't fall for it.