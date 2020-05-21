AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Amber Leffew lives on a 5-acre family farm in Avondale. It's the perfect place to raise her 3-year-old daughter Caroline. But, it's also a place where keeping clean is difficult. “Definitely, with Caroline around, with the goats and the horses, we are always getting dirty," Amber told 3 On Your Side.
So, back in January, Amber and her mom went to Best Buy and bought an Insignia washing machine for $449.99. But days after getting it home and doing a few loads of laundry, Amber says the machine leaked a lot of water on to the floor. "I was doing laundry and I walk in and I walk on water. So, there's water all over the floor the first week," she said.
Amber contacted Best Buy and the store immediately replaced the leaking washing machine with another one. "They came and replaced it and the gentleman who hooked it up for me did great and customer service was great." But to Amber's surprise, the second Insignia machine started leaking water on to the floor back in March, just like the first one. It was like, right in the middle and the water leaked all the way out front and to the left side and that's how I found it."
As a result, Amber says for the past few months she's been taking her dirty clothes over to her mom who lives next door, just to do laundry. The women say they've called Best Buy several times to complain. But they were frustrated with what they heard. “Since Corona (virus) is here, there is not much we can do,” Amber remembers a Best Buy representative telling her. “We can put it on hold. It would take a month or two to get someone back out here."
So, 3 On Your Side got involved and we discovered Insignia is Best Buy's house brand. I asked Best Buy Corporate to look into Amber's issue and to see what can be done about that leaking machine.
While they investigate, Amber is still taking her dirty clothes over to her mom's house. "That's very aggravating. You pay money for a product and you expect it to work and I feel like we wasted our money or something," she said.
Well, again, Best Buy is currently looking into the matter at my request. I'll let you know what they decide to do in a follow up report.