Avondale woman says BBVA misplaced $369.81 car payment

3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Angel Foster loves the Volkswagen that she purchased. It is a lot different than the Jeep that she paid off and recently traded-in.
“If I was going to pay off a car, I was going to get something more comfortable for me. So, I decided to trade it in and got something different,” Angel told 3 On Your Side.
But although her Jeep is long gone, it's left her with a problem. Angel paid off the Jeep using automatic monthly payments in the amount of $369.81. Those payments went directly to the BBVA banking company where the SUV was financed.
“Well, it was easier so we wouldn't have to call the bank or anything. So, we set up bill pay so it would come out at a certain time every month," Foster said.
However, when the Jeep was completely paid off, Angel forgot to cancel her automatic bill pay. As a result, $369.81 was mistakenly sent last month to BBVA.
But, Angel says getting the bank to find and return her money, has been next to impossible. "It's frustrating because there's proof it went into the account, but they're telling me they don't see it."
So, 3 On Your Side got involved, and I asked BBVA to look into the matter. They did, and not only did they find Angel's money, but they also agreed to send her a check for $369.81, which is the amount of the overpayment.
Angel says she's glad 3 On Your Side got involved because she was recently laid off and can use the money. "I've been off for like three months, and I go back in August. But that's almost $400 that I could use because I'm not working."
Well, as the old saying goes, "The check is in the mail." At least, that's what BBVA is telling 3 On Your Side.
I'll let you know if the check arrives in a follow-up report.