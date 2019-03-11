3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Pete Cruz enjoys spending quality time with his fiancée Celia Armour. Their time together is precious because Cruz's job driving an 18-wheeler often takes him away for weeks at a time.
"All over the country really, yeah all over," Cruz said.
Which brings us to last month when Cruz says he was at an Arkansas truck stop, taking a break and getting some gas.
While inside the store, Cruz says he picked up a Green Dot MoneyPak card from the shelf and loaded $300 on it so he could send the money back home.
"Got in the truck scratched the back of the code off here and texted it to my fiancée and she takes care of it from there and 10 minutes later she calls me back and says the money's gone. What do you mean it's gone? She says it's gone. She said it's gone already," Cruz said.
The money Cruz had just loaded on to the card had been stolen.
Armour found out the bad news when she downloaded the Green Dot MoneyPak app and entered the numbers that Cruz had scratched off from the back of the card.
Those numbers when revealed and inputted into the App are like the combination to open safe. And in this case, those numbers unlocked access to his $300. Armour says when she tried entering the numbers, it said, "The MoneyPak number you entered has already been used."
"Two times it was unsuccessful and the third time it said card had already been used," said Armour.
But how could the card have been used? Cruz just put money on to it.
Armour immediately contacted Green Dot MoneyPak and told them only 15 minutes had passed between Cruz purchasing the card and providing her the secret numbers. According to Armour, Green Dot MoneyPak told her a woman in New York used the secret code to access the card and remove the cash.
"We've been out of this money for a few weeks now. It's had a toll on us," said Armour.
3 On Your Side got involved and we reached out to Green Dot MoneyPak. They emailed us back saying they were "looking into it."
However, they failed to get back to 3 On Your Side with any further details. Armour and Cruz say that doesn't sound promising at all.
"I can't let this $300 go. They're saying it's not their problem, but it's not right. Somebody’s got to look into this to find out where my money's at because this lady that it went too, I don't know who she is," said Cruz.
Exactly how the scammer up in New York was able to intercept the money remains unknown.
