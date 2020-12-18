PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - Arizonans are being inundated with robocalls about bogus car warranties, and now Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning anyone who receives one of these calls to hang up.
Brnovich calls the recent onslaught of calls "frustrating," and he wants consumers to know that callers offering extended vehicle warranties are simply scammers trying to get money, personal information, or both.
"We've looked into these calls, and so far, these calls are originating from overseas, so it makes it problematic for us to take action against them," Brnovich told 3 On Your Side. "But we want to make sure that you aren’t sharing any of your personal information, that you aren’t providing any sort of financial details to these people.
According to Brnovich, most of the Arizonans who have reported receiving the robocalls have not handed over money or information.