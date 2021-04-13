GLOBE, AZ (3 On Your Side) -- Arizona owes Derek Billingsley more than $14,000 for unemployment benefits dating back months.
"I received benefits until June and then they stopped and said it was under review for potential fraud," Billingsley told 3 On Your Side.
Within months, the Department of Economic Security (DES) said Billingsley did not qualify for unemployment. He filed an appeal, and in early March, a judge ruled in his favor, noting “the claimant submitted sufficient proof of employment at the time the Pandemic began.”
"It was definitely a sense of relief," he said.
More than a month has passed since the ruling in his favor, and Billingsley is still waiting for money to be deposited. His online account shows payments are in progress.
"Basically, I'm just completely in the dark about what’s going on," he said. "Nobody seems to have any answers for me."
Tasya Peterson, a spokesperson for DES told 3 On Your Side most cases that go through adjudication are processed within a day of a ruling in the claimant's favor.
"Some claims require additional review by an adjudicator," Peterson said. "While these cases are typically reviewed and processed within a few days, some issues are determined during the appeals process that can result in a claim being held until those issues can be reviewed and resolved."
"We understand the tremendous need for assistance, and we appreciate the patience of individuals with unique and nuanced cases who have gone through the appeals process to determine their eligibility," Peterson added.
Billingsley says after so many months, his patience is wearing thin.
"I just need to get paid," he said. "I could really use the money."
Arizonans who are awaiting payment should continue to file their weekly claims, DES said. The agency did not immediately say how many unemployment cases have been sent to adjudication or how many claimants have been successful in their appeals.