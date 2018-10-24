A Valley mom says she was pretty happy to buy a brand-new vehicle for her family.
Being new, the car had the manufacturer's warranty and she says that gave her some "peace of mind."
But now she wants to know why her vehicle keep having problems?
Her issue seems to center around the instrument panel. The panel controls a lot of key components, and when it goes out, those components go out as well.
Lillian Linn says she’s busy mom and bought the brand new 2017 Nissan Pathfinder just over a year to get her family around.
"It was reliable. It was new. I had no problems with it."
But just a few months after purchasing the Pathfinder, Linn says she started having some problems with the vehicle's instrument panel which she says operates major components like the radio, air conditioner and back-up camera.
“I put the car in drive and the camera wouldn't shut off. So, the camera stayed on and it was rolling as I was driving.”
Knowing the Pathfinder was under the manufacturer’s warranty, Linn didn't hesitate to take her vehicle to her local Nissan dealership service center to try and fix the problem. But by the time she got there, the panel was working again.
“They said they couldn't make the problem reoccur and to bring it back whenever it is reoccurring.”
Linn says the instrument panel consistently kept turning on and off when she would drive. So to document the problem, she started to use her phone to take video of when it would happen. In the video, it shows Linn driving forward but the back up camera is frozen in the on position.
"So when you're driving you're seeing everything that's happening behind you."
With the back-up camera stuck in the on position, Linn says it's distracting and a hazard. And when the camera and panel go out altogether, Linn says it disables many of the car's other components.
“That means radio doesn't work, air conditioning doesn't work, phone doesn't work, everything is completely off.”
Linn says she's not the only consumer complaining about this problem. In fact, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows complaints about the same problem from folks across the country.
3 On Your Side also found other people complaining online about similar issues and some even posted videos like this illustrating the same problem.
Linn says her Nissan Pathfinder has been acting up for more than a year. Although she says she's reported the problem close to a dozen times and has shown the Nissan’s service center her video, she says the dealership just doesn't know how to fix the problem. In fact, she says the dealership tells her any repair must come from the manufacturer.
And when she calls Nissan Corporate, she claims she continues to get the runaround with empty promises like, “that it was an engineering issue that the engineers were working on it and they would contact me when it was corrected,” says Linn.
So 3 On Your Side got involved. We wanted to know if Linn's complaint is a problem Nissan knows about and if it indeed is working on a solution.
After numerous requests, a Nissan spokesman finally told us that Linn needs to continue working with Nissan.
The car maker says it may have come up with a "fix" for the problem and they've scheduled Linn yet another appointment to come in. Linn says she's heard it all before and she’s extremely disappointed with Nissan.
“I feel unsafe because I don't know what’s going to happen next. I don't know what to expect. I don't know if it’s going to shut off while I'm driving the vehicle.”
3 On Your Side will stay on top of this issue and will follow-up on what happens with Linn’s Pathfinder.
Linn says she believes her car should fall under the state's "Lemon Law" and will also try and pursue that avenue.
If you've had problems with your vehicl,e here is some information on state laws, protections and possible remedies:
What is the Arizona Lemon Law and does your vehicle qualify?
https://www.dmv.org/az-arizona/automotive-law/lemon-law.php
https://www.bbb.org/autoline/bbb-auto-line-state-laws/arizona-lemon-law-information/
https://www.bbb.org/autoline/bbb-auto-line-state-laws
COMPLAINT FORM:
http://www.auto.bbb.org/lemon-law-complaint-form/
FILE A VEHICLE SAFETY COMPLAINT (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration):
https://www-odi.nhtsa.dot.gov/VehicleComplaint/
CHECK VEHICLE SAFETY RECORDS AND RECALLS:
