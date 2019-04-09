3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Are any of your mobile devices spying on you? Your iPhone, iPad, or maybe even Alexa? Are they, or someone secretly listening to what you're saying? Some might say "yes."
[WATCH: Expert squashes rumors we're being spyed on through our devices]
Take, for example, a hair salon or barbershop. It’s a place people usually tend to “let their hair down” and openly talk. You may be expressing opinions or revealing personal details with only your stylist.
But can someone or something be secretly listening in on your conversations?
When it comes to mobile devices, some folks we talked to at a Central Phoenix Barber Shop think it’s a possibility.
“People should be a little bit paranoid,” said Mike Lippman, who was getting his hair cut.
Should people be concerned? 3 On Your Side posed that question to Ken Colburn, a computer expert who owns Data Doctors.
For years now, he says some people believe their mobile devices are being used to record and store their casual conversations that are overheard.
“There's a huge number of people on the internet all claiming that they've never typed anything. They've never done anything other than talk about a certain subject and then suddenly an ad for that device or certain product just magically shows up,” Colburn said.
To put it into perspective, you may tell your barber you're in the market for a new pair of shoes and the next time you log on to Facebook, a shoe advertisement pops up.
Coincidence? Some believe "no" and suspect it all starts with the microphone which is on nearly every device.
“If you have an Android device you can say, 'OK Google' and it's gonna wake up and I'm gonna give it a command. So obviously the phone is listening for me to be able to say 'OK Google’,” Colburn said.
Colburn says obviously, the technology is there. But is it being used to spy?
Gary Harper posed that question to folks at the barbershop.
“Do you feel like you're being listened to?” Harper asked.
“Yes and no. I think that they're using it for advertising. Obviously, they can be used for other purposes,” said Lippman.
Colburn says "spying" is possible but claims it's not likely.
“If they were doing it, at some point it would leak out. Someone would let it go and they know the downside of that is too much,” Colburn said.
But even if our conversations are not being monitored, some say jokingly say they're used to it.
“Honestly, I'm used to it. I've been married a long time. I'm not paranoid anymore. They're always listening,” said barber Rony Yagudaev.
On a serious note, though, Colburn says although it's impossible to know if our conversations are being monitored, one thing is for sure. Our digital footprint in cyberspace is always being tracked.
“You're being tracked every minute of every day with the technology that you're using every day. There's just no way around it,” said Colburn.
Colburn says you can disable the microphone function on individual apps through your 'settings' but doing so might negate some of the convenience of having a cell phone.
