3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - If you're working from home, you're probably using things during the day that would normally be turned off.

We're talking lights, your computer, and fans, just to name a few. And if you're on a time-usage plan when rates are higher during certain periods of the day, that worries people.

“We can certainly understand that people are living in a time of uncertainty right now and the last thing they need to worry about is their electric bill," said Jill Hanks, an APS spokeswoman.

Hanks says people shouldn't be too overly concerned about, say, their work computer or other small electronics driving up their utility bill. “These are not the drivers of your electric bill. The things that drive your electric bill are your large appliances,” Hanks said.

So, if you're working from home, and you don't want sticker shock on your next utility bill, you have to be smart about what items you use and when. “So, for example, maybe you usually do your laundry usually after dinner. Well, if you're home in the morning between conference calls, throw in a load laundry then," said Hanks.

Use the same rule of thumb for other big appliances you think you want to use while you're working.

“So, if your spending more time at home, there is more opportunity than ever to shift the use of those larger appliances outside of that window and into those lower-priced hours," said Hanks.

But for some, that's easier said than done and think large power companies like APS should be doing more.

3 On Your Side keeps getting questions like, "Why isn't APS helping? People are being forced to stay home and using more utilities than average."

So, we asked APS the question that we keep getting.

“Is APS considering lowering rates during COVID-19?” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked.

“Well, our service plans reflect the cost to serve and that has not changed during this unprecedented pandemic,” Hanks replied.

“So, the answer is no?" Harper followed up.

“At this point, no," Hanks said.

As for SRP, they also recommend cutting down on using large appliances during peak hours if you’re on a time usage plan.

SRP sent 3 On Your Side a statement on the issue.