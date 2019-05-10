(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -- Americans are spending more on their pets than ever before. And millennials, according to research, can likely take credit for record high numbers.
America's obsession with its pets is reaching historic levels. New research by the American Pet Products Association reveals that sales in 2018 topped $72 billion. That's a 3% increase from 2017.
The majority of those dollars are going to food. People spent more than $30 billion, and higher priced premium dog food with designer ingredients made up the most popular food purchased.
The second highest source of spending is vet care at more than $18 billion. Supplies and over-the-counter medication come in third.
So, why are pet owners dishing out more money? According to the American Pet Products Association, people treat their pets like family and putting an increased focus on feeding them natural and organic foods.
In response to that demand, Petco announced late last year that it would stop selling dog and cat food and treats with artificial colors and preservatives.
Another reason is more people own pets than ever before, and apparently, are treating them more like their children.
