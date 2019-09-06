3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - A shrinking nest egg? According to a new survey, many people are not increasing their retirement savings.
The Bankrate report found fewer than one-third of working Americans, about 29%, increased contributions, while 16% of those surveyed lowered their contributions compared to last year.
Income level was the biggest factor in determining whether someone increased or lowered their contributions.
According to the survey, the highest earners who made $75,000 or more were twice as likely than the lowest income households to increase contributions this year.
On the flip side, the lowest earners were more than four times as likely than the highest earners to be saving less this year.
Age also played a role. Older millennials between the ages of 30 and 38 were most likely to increase their retirement saving while workers 65 years or older had the tendency to decrease their contribution.
So why are people saving less? Nearly one in four people surveyed said they felt comfortable with the amount they were putting away.
Another reason was stagnant or decreasing income.
While others said they were focusing on another financial priority.