Licensed roofing companies tell 3 On Your Side that this has been one of the more hectic monsoon seasons that they have seen in years. And valley homeowners are having, in some cases, long wait times to get the needed repairs to their home.
“It was crazy,” says Rodrigo Rodriguez, who has the same problem a lot of valley homeowners are having. He's living with a damaged roof.
“All the top part of the house they came off. They're flying all over.”
Rodriguez's roof was destroyed during our recent Monsoon season that runs from June through September. And, like many homeowners, his roof still isn't fixed.
“I have to replace the whole thing,” said Rodriguez.
Turns out, Valley roofing companies tell 3 On Your Side that this year's monsoon season has left them with longer than usual wait times for homeowners like Rodriguez. That's because there's just too many roofs that need to be fixed.
In fact, we took a quick drive near 40th Street and Greenway Road and were surprised to see roof after roof waiting to be repaired.
“It's been crazy! We had probably five catastrophic storms hit the Valley this season,” says Ananda Holman with Lyons Roofing.
She says the industry hasn't seen this much damage in years and admits most legitimate roofing companies are going to be very backed up.
“Some types of roofing projects we can get to within a month, a couple weeks, other types we're looking at January,” said Holman.
Holman tells 3 On Your Side that the unusually long wait times this year can't really be helped and claims it's not just the monsoon season that's affecting the roofing business.
“It's been a bit of a trifecta. You had a large amount of storms, you had a drought in which a lot of people realized leaks and then we have a labor shortage as well.”
Valley roofing companies say if your roof needs to be repaired, try to be patient. Don't trust a company that claims they can get to the job soon and if someone knocks on your door soliciting roof repair, be leery because Holman says reputable companies just don't typically do that, but scammers do.
“People are going door to door they're getting the business, they get the check and they disappear,” said Holman.
Also keep in mind that most legitimate roofers will always have business cards and signage on their vehicles.
(1) comment
Be sure to wait for a legitimate repair service or you will waste you money on a scammer.
Great Idea - contact your insurance company to get a recommendation.
