3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - This past holiday season was huge for retailers as consumers shelled out close to $1 trillion for gifts. And for many that spending included buying gift cards.
"I think the purpose of a gift card is to truly try to get something for someone where they like to shop or patron," Felicia Thompson said.
Thompson is with the Phoenix Better Business Bureau and says with those gift cards, come with pitfalls that you need to avoid.
For example, there's something known as maintenance fees or inactivity fees that you need to watch out for. That means a retailer deduct a certain amount for every month the gift card goes unused. For example, your $25 gift card might only be worth $20 if you wait to use it.
"It could and it does take a little time for that to happen but you need to be aware of what the restraints are, so," Thompson adds.
Also depending on the gift card, there may be an expiration date you need to pay attention to. Thompson reminds consumers that most expiration dates are found on the card itself or the cardboard wrapping encasing the car.
"Really important to pay attention to the back of the card because that's the key to a lot of the information about the value expiration dates and use," she said.
Try to use your gift cards sooner rather than later. Putting a gift card into a drawer for safekeeping is a bad idea because you'll forget it's there and that's what retailers want you to do so you won't use it.
"The last thing you want to do is find a card 10 years from now and say shoot, I should have used it and you can't usually," Thompson goes on to say.
And remember, some retailers are here today, gone tomorrow. We're not only talking small, local businesses but big retailers as well. Take Sears for instance. They could be closing down any day so if you have Sears gift card, start spending it.
"Sometimes that gift card is only as good as the lifetime of that organization, so it's important if you get a gift card, don't sit on it, use it as soon as you can, as quickly as you can so then you can avoid any and all of those problems," Thompson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.