3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - If you are in the market to rent a home, there's a scam you need to be on the lookout for, but unfortunately, it was too late for a pair of Valley women.
These are trying times for Shela West.
"I never had to deal with this before ever, ever," said West.
And she's not alone. Christine Mendez is a mother of four and is also in a tough spot.
"I wouldn't wish this upon anybody," Mendez said.
The two women never met before. However, they share a huge problem that doesn't seem to be going away.
Both were duped out of thousands of dollars using Craigslist to find a place to rent.
"I contacted this guy and he like made all these promises, 'Oh, I'm the owner of this house,'" Mendez said.
The scammer lied about owning the rental house. But he gave Mendez a security code that allowed her into the home to look around.
She not only fell in love with the house, but she and her kids actually moved in.
"This was supposed to be my older son's room," Mendez said.
On this day, Mendez was showing 3 On Your Side around the rental home. And why not? Thinking the scammer was the owner, she had already forwarded the guy more than $2,600 in rent and deposits and moved in. Then days later, the legitimate leasing agent for the rental showed up.
"She's like, 'What are you doing in my house?' I was like, 'Whoa! Your house?' I was like, 'This is supposed to be my house!'"
The leasing agent informed Mendez that she had been duped and gave her just days to get out.
Now, not only is Mendez out of a place to live, but she's also out $2,600.
"He took all my money, all of it," Mendez said.
West says she was tricked out of $1,000 with the exact same scam at a different rental home.
Like Mendez, another scammer using the same ploy had given West a security code to gain entry to the rental house.
After moving in, West soon realized she, too, had been duped when other potential renters started showing up to look at the home.
"I was mad. I was angry, upset, crying, worried. Where am I going to stay?" West said.
West was forced to leave the rental house and reported what happened to Tempe police.
"The officer told me, 'You know what? I'm sorry but you did get scammed of $1,000.' And I went, 'What?" said West.
Both West and Mendez say they can't believe it. Their lives have been turned upside down and now they're out a significant amount of money due to heartless scammers.
"I hope and pray it never happens to anyone like this," West said.
You can avoid the scam by following a couple of tips.
Never wire money for a rental agreement.
And always physically meet the owner or the leasing agent before moving in.
Statement and fraud prevention tips from Tricon regarding Christine Mendez’s situation
We’re angry and frustrated that prospective renters and rental housing providers are being targeted by fraudsters who are posing as staff members that work for companies in our industry. We are in touch with those affected, make our best effort to find them a Tricon home and will continue to cooperate with the authorities.
We have also put in place several measures to prevent this insidious behavior and to educate those who tour our homes about how they can protect themselves. These are just a few examples:
- We post flyers and stickers that spotlight our ownership and warn about scammers
- We place targeted advertisements online about leasing fraud
- We require all leasing agents to carry employee badges and identification so that prospective renters can confirm who they are dealing with
- We will require two forms of identification for anybody interested in touring a Tricon home
If prospective renters ever have any suspicions, we encourage them to contact the police and our offices. We remain committed to providing quality market-rate workforce housing to residents and families in vibrant communities such as Phoenix.
Statement and fraud prevention tips from Invitation homes regarding Shela West’s situation
“We are always frustrated to discover that one of our homes has been used for these types of scams, which can have a devastating effect on the victims. Our goal, as always, is to offer quality homes and ensure our residents have great experiences. We encourage any consumer interested in renting one of our homes to contact us directly via our website at InvitationHomes.com. In addition, we offer information on fraud prevention at www.invitationhomes.com/fraud-prevention. With regard to the home on Carson Drive, Invitation Homes understands the difficult situation this individual is in. When we discovered she was living in the home without a lease with us, we offered her the opportunity to apply to rent the home. She declined to do so, and we are now working through the process of reclaiming the home.”
