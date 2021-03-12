PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - Travel remains down significantly, but there are signs of a rebound, and as people dream of getaways, travel experts are already seeing some post-pandemic changes in the industry.
One of the big changes; Airline change fees are coming back, at least in some cases.
At the beginning of the pandemic, most airlines got rid of all change fees to give passengers more flexibility, and according to Scott Keyes, the founder of Scott's Cheap Flights, for the most part, those change fees are gone for good, with one big exception. Travelers who purchase the cheapest flights with basic economy fare will likely see those change fees return next month because airlines are beginning to feel more optimistic, Keyes said.
If you’re hoping to do some traveling this summer, you may want to consider booking your flights by March 31st.
"As long as you book by the end of March, even if you’re traveling in the summer, you automatically get free changes with tickets," Keyes explained. "What that means is you can book a trip over the 4th of July and book it in basic economy and automatically have the flexibility to be able to change your dates later if you want to."
If your new flights are more expensive, you still have to pay the fare difference, but if the new dates are cheaper, Keyes says airlines will likely give you the difference in travel credits.
Another change in the industry; more consumers are buying travel insurance, according to Travel & Leisure's Paul Brady.
"We've seen a huge surge in interest in travel insurance, in some cases 400% in some types of policies since the onset of the pandemic. One of the good things about travel insurance these days is that you can actually get coverage to protect you from things related to COVID-19," Brady said. "Let’s say you’re under doctors’ orders to quarantine, you can’t travel. You can now get a policy to cover that situation and refund some of your money."
Brady points out there are numerous types of travel insurance, from more affordable trip interruption policies to pricier cancel for any reason policies, so before you buy, it is important to shop around and compare.
You should also read the fine print to make sure you know exactly what’s included and excluded.
Typical travel insurance policies can range in prices from about 5-15% of the total cost of the trip, depending on the coverage you choose, Brady said.