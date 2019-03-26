3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - A Mesa homeowner was out $5,000 when a contractor she hired vanished with her money. However, the Arizona Registrar of Contractors, along with the agency's recovery fund, was quick to make things right.
"I think it had turned out a lot better than I had anticipated," said Ann Heil.
When it comes to her Mesa home, things have really turned around for Heil and she couldn't be happier.
"It was a long journey but we're here and I'm so happy that it's finished," she said.
In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Heil explained how she gave a licensed company called American Home Construction $5,000 to start enclosing her carport to create another interior room. But not long after starting the project, the contractor walked off the job. And as Heil showed us, the little work he did do, was shoddy.
"Right here, that's drywall into the bedroom, so anybody could just bust through here an get into the house," she said.
Heil, along with 3 On Your Side, got a hold of the Arizona Registrar of Contractors.
The agency investigated and recently agreed that workmanship was not up to code and abandoned. Not only did they revoke American Home Construction's contracting license, but they also agreed to pay Heil almost $27,000 out of its Recovery Fund so she could get her mess cleaned up and finished by a legitimate contracting company.
"They worked with us, with the amount we got from the registrar and was able to complete the room under that budget," she added.
Using the $27,000, Heil was able to get her project completed. With the carport now enclosed, Heil says she has plenty of room for storage, like the dozens of herbs that she collects.
"I honestly do think 3 On Your Side helped progress this situation," she said.
"If I had any other issues, I would definitely contact 3 On Your Side because they get the job done," Heil added.
This is why you should always hire a licensed contractor because if you have trouble or the guy skips with your money, the Recovery Fund is there to help you out. You don't have that protection with an unlicensed contractor.
