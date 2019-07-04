3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Does a college education still pay off?
According to new research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the answer is yes.
The new data shows those four years of university study can lead to fuller pockets in the long run.
The research found the average college grad earns $78,000 a year, compared with $45,000 earned by someone with only a high school education.
That's more than $30,000 a year!
However, the study did find one downside of going to college.
High opportunity cost, or the income a student loses out on when they step away from the workforce to attend college.
Researchers say while someone with a college degree will eventually earn a higher salary, they still lose out on four years' worth of wages. The New York fed found that adds up to an average of $120,000.
Despite all that, along with rising costs of tuition and student debt, the new research found that a college degree is still a good investment with an average rate of return of 14%.
So remember to think long term and see the bigger picture.
Experts say the cost of college is upfront and the benefits are spread out over many years, so the economic value of a college degree is often hard to see.
