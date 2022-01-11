PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — From robots to the future of televisions and in-home workouts, the annual consumer electronics show in Las Vegas did not disappoint tech enthusiasts. CES wrapped up over the weekend, where hundreds of companies showed off the latest and greatest in consumer electronics.
Dr. Chris Pierson, the CEO of BlackCloak, a cyber security company, says there are potential security and privacy risks with any new technology. "They have sensors. They have software. They have applications to connect to the internet," Pierson said. "They can really enhance and add value to our lives, add joy, in many cases, to our lives, but there is another side to it."
That's safety. The gadgets featured at CES aren't in homes yet, and may never be. But Pierson says the annual show is a good reminder that almost every American home has IoT devices in it, whether it's a smart thermostat or even a child's toy that connects to the internet.
"On the privacy side, you have to worry about what information are they collecting, what information do they have and hold, and how are they sharing it?" Pierson cautioned. Consumers must also be vigilant about cyber security. Two easy ways to protect your home, according to Pierson, is to turn on two-factor authentication and ensure software is updated regularly on all devices.
"They're wonderful, but pushed out to to the market, and many times they need security patches, security revisions," Pierson said. "Issues are found. You want to make sure that you, the user, don't have to worry about it, that it's automatically pushed to the device so it's always as secure as possible."