PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- During the month of November, 3 On Your Side was able to help out a Mesa viewer named Dennis Miller. "I don't think I would be standing next to my shed if it wasn't for your team," Dennis told 3 On Your Side.

Dennis is talking about the $973.62 shed he purchased from Walmart.com. He paid for it, but initially, only half of it arrived. In fact, he received Box 2 but not Box 1. "Well, I go, 'Where is box 1?'" he asked himself when he initially received the shipment.

Walmart picked up the box and then kept Dennis' $973.62 for months.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and I asked Walmart's corporate office to either return Dennis' money or deliver the entire shed. The retailer immediately shipped the shed and Dennis put it together. "Once Gary Harper got involved and made a couple of phone calls, then within a day or so I got an email saying the shed was on its way."

Also this month, 3 On Your Side helped Solomon Sampson get back $662. He and his family paid for tickets way back in February for an something called Nitro Circus and bought the tickets through Ticketmaster. But due to COVID-19, the event was cancelled.

When Ticketmaster failed to return Solomon's money, 3 On Your Side got involved. Once we contacted Ticketmaster, Solomon says he immediately received a $662 refund on his credit card. “As soon as you guys contacted Ticketmaster, Ticketmaster called me on Friday and offered to refund my money within a few minutes, and within two hours, I had my money back in my account,” Solomon said.

3 On Your Side also resolved an issue that Cary Westmark and his family had with American Airlines. Yea, I think it's better than what I was hoping for," Cary said about the resolution.

Cary had a credit with American Airlines after a family vacation to the Bahamas was cancelled due to COVID.

But months later, when Cary tried to rebook his seven airline tickets that he had a credit for, he says American wanted to charge him an additional $1,400 in voluntary cancellation fees. "I would say to the supervisor that this wasn't a voluntary change. And she would say to me I understand that but I have to charge you for the change because it was voluntary. And I'm like, you didn't hear what I just said. It wasn't voluntary."

3 On Your Side got a hold of American Airlines which explained the additional $1,400 wasn't a voluntary cancellation fee that the agent told Cary, but rather a fare increase.

American told 3 On Your Side that if Cary and his family were willing to depart the Bahamas just a day later, his seven tickets would be $1,800 cheaper, saving Cary even more money. “Not even an hour after Gary Harper contacted American Airlines did they call me and worked out a deal," Cary said smiling.

When you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to recover or save our viewers during November, it amounts to $17,668.

And for the entire year so far, it comes to $240,718.

