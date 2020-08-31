PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- 3 On Your Side helped out Mayra Barrera with a huge mix-up involving Sprint. According to Mayra, Sprint said she never returned $521.60 in Apple items, when she had written documentation that she did. And on top of that problem, Sprint also made a billing mistake. “I contacted 3 On Your Side and Gary Harper. I follow him on Facebook. I've seen him help a lot of people," Mayra said. I asked Sprint to look into the issue and they discovered both of the errors. As a result, Sprint waived a total of $798.60, meaning that's money Mayra won't have to pay, after all. "Not even an hour after he reached out to them, I received a call from them apologizing. So, it was amazing," Mayra said, smiling.
Wendy Sticht says she's also glad she contacted 3 On Your Side. When Princess Cruises canceled her trip due to coronavirus, they only gave her a partial refund and shorted her nearly $750. Wendy says she tried to get her money back from Princess for five months with no success. But in less than a week after contacting 3 On Your Side, that changed. “I'm very happy,” Wendy said. “I don't think I would have gotten my money back without 3 On Your Side.
And then, there's Rick Newton. He switched to AT&T following a promotion that promised new customers an upgraded iPhone. But that free phone wound up costing Rick $15 a month on his bill. The Ahwautkee man says he reluctantly paid the ongoing monthly charge and complained for 13 months but by then he had already shelled out $195 for that "free" phone.After 3 On Your Side got involved, AT&T looked into the issue and wound up refunding Rick $195. “Well, it took me a year to try to resolve it myself. Gary Harper had it resolved in 4 days. Like I said I have watched his segment and he gets results and that's why I contacted him."
And when you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to recoup or save our viewers during August, it comes to $6,318. For the entire year so far, it totals $194,979.