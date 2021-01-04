3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Marj Amsler was one of the first viewers 3 On Your Side helped last month. Her problem was with ADT Security Systems.

You see, Amsler was moving to another home, which didn't need a security system any longer. And since she believed she was on a month-to-month contract, Amsler wanted to cancel ADT services altogether.

But Amsler says ADT wanted to charge her a $600 cancellation fee claiming she actually was under contract.

"I said, 'Well, I want to see the paper,' and they had nothing in writing," Amsler told 3 On Your Side. "And then they said it was verbal and I said, 'I'd like to hear that recording' and then, nothing."

3 On Your Side asked ADT to look into the issue and they discovered Amsler was automatically enrolled into another contract when she had an additional security speaker installed recently.

Amsler says she was unaware of the automatic enrollment and as a result, ADT waived the $600 cancellation fee.

"Oh yeah, that was another $600 I could see myself having to spend and I didn't want to have to spend it. So, Gary Harper was right there for me," said Amsler.

3 On Your Side also helped a Phoenix woman by the name of Iyanna Nunn.

"It wouldn't have happened if I didn't get a hold of you guys, so I thank you very much," a smiling Nunn said.

It turns out, someone hacked into Nunn's Bank of America debit card account and racked up more than $10,000 in fraudulent charges. The purchases were made at luxury retailers like Elizabeth Arden and Nordstrom. And there was one purchase at Louis Vuitton for more than $4,850. Nunn filed a police report and disputed the charges with Bank of America.

But she says her dispute went nowhere. That is, until 3 On Your Side got involved. After I asked Bank of America to investigate, they promptly returned all $10,000 back to Nunn.

"It's pretty much a miracle. I didn't think I'd ever get my money back and because of you guys, I got all my money back," Nunn said.

And then there's Dawn Ainger. She's a snowbird who lives in Arizona for half of the year. Before returning to the Midwest, she suspended her Cox Communications account, including her cable, internet and phone services.

"Normally, in the spring, I call Cox and put my package on a seasonal hold and when I come back in the fall, I have it turned back on again," Ainger explained to 3 On Your Side.

Cox gives Mesa woman $626 credit after billing flub Dawn's accountant has been paying for all those Cox services month after month even though her TV, Internet and phone were never used while she was gone.

But unfortunately, Cox forgot to put her services on hold and Ainger's accountant wound up making monthly payments totaling $600.

When Ainger found out, she asked Cox to return her $600 in overpayments for services she never used. When they didn't, she contacted 3 On Your Side. Once we asked Cox to investigate, they returned $600 back to Ainger.

"Gary Harper and his team got done in a couple of days what I couldn't do in a couple of months," said Ainger.

When you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to recover during the month of December, it comes to $12,529.

And for the entire year of 2020, it was quite a year because we recouped $253,247.