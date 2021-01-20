(3 On Your Side) - Dana lam is an author and founder of The Surprise Date Challenge. She helps people find love and stay in love, even during a pandemic. “People are really looking for love. They are not putting that on hold,” Dana told 3 On Your Side.
With 40 million Americans using dating websites, Dana says you have to be careful. In fact, the Better Business Bureau recently published tips to prevent online dating pitfalls.
- Do your research. “I would first check with friends and family. Especially ones that have met someone online and have a successful experience.”
- Determine exactly what you're looking for. “Are you looking for a fling? Are you looking for someone to hang out with during quarantine right now or do you want a long term relationship,” she said you should ask yourself. “I think really getting to know yourself and what's important to you and what you're willing to compromise on and what you're not willing is very important.”
- Compare prices and services. In other words, exactly what are you getting for your money if the site charges a fee. “You don't have to spend a lot of money to find love. It really depends on what you are looking for.”
- Before joining a dating site, determine your commitment. Like can you cancel without a penalty.
- Be cautious. In the past, 3 On Your Side has profiled several viewers who became romantically involved online and were duped out of money. “Don't be giving anyone money to someone that you've just met. If they do not have any friends or family or anyone close enough that they can ask to help with that and they're bringing their problems in the beginning of a relationship, that would be a huge, huge red flag,” Dana said.
For more information and tips from Dana, go to: www.surprisedatechallenge.com.