PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - The pandemic was just beginning. Daasha Higgins was working in home healthcare and enduring a high risk pregnancy. Her doctor told her it was too dangerous to continue with the job.
"My daughter had a hole in her heart, so I knew at that point I was going to have to pull back and figure out what was best for my family because I'm going into homes knowing that I could catch Covid," she told 3 On Your Side.
Higgins filed a claim for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and at first everything looked fine in her online account through Arizona's Department of Economic Security. She says someone from DES even told her claim dating back to February had been approved. But then it was denied, and now there is an appeal.
"All the amounts went from the amount I'm supposed to be receiving to zero, zero," Higgins recalled.
Her baby girl was born and began battling a breathing condition. Higgins still couldn’t work because of the Covid risk. She sent a doctor's note to DES to update her unemployment claim. Her family lost almost everything waiting for unemployment benefits that never arrived.
"We're sleeping on the floor. We have an air mattress because we’re losing our furniture," Higgins said, wiping away tears from her eyes. "We’re losing our life waiting on them because they’re telling me one thing and another and it’s so heartbreaking because my kids are seeing this."
A 3 On Your Side public information request to DES revealed 11,000 Arizonans with unemployment claims have not received a single cent. According to the agency, about 6,600 regular unemployment insurance claimants have not been paid, and 600 of those claims are older than 21 days. The oldest dates back to November 7th.
But just like Higgins,Amber Greer says she has been waiting much longer than that. She says she is owed 27 weeks of benefits.
"It's discouraging," Greer said. "I always try to pick and choose which bills to pay."
Tasya Peterson, a spokesperson for DES, said many of the backlogged claims had been flagged as potential fraud.
"Our work on identity verification is having the effect that we desired and expected, allowing us to identify potentially eligible individuals that had unique circumstances that may have had their claim categorized as fraud," Peterson said in a statement. "We are working tirelessly to issue benefits quickly to eligible claimants with as few disruptions as possible."
For so many families, the help can’t happen fast enough.
"That's all that matters to me is that my kids see I'm trying so hard for them, and no matter how much we’ve been through, that I still try to have a positive attitude and tell them every night that there could be worse," Higgins said.
After 3 On Your Side asked DES to review Higgins' case, the agency reconsidered the claim and told the mom of five she had been wrongfully denied. Higgins still does not have a payment date, but she said DES told her she will receive her benefits.