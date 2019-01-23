PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed in Phoenix Tuesday night.
Police say the deadly crash happened near Seventh Street and Glendale Avenue around 8:30 p.m.
Detectives were seen investigating the crash scene throughout the night.
Police did not release any further information including whether the driver stayed at the scene or if the person was in a crosswalk.
The area of Seventh Street from Glendale and Northern avenues was closed while the detectives collected evidence.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.