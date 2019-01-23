PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by two vehicle in Phoenix Tuesday night.
The deadly crash happened near Seventh Street and Glendale Avenue around 9 p.m.
Police say a man was taken to the hospital after he was struck by two vehicles. He later died.
Detectives were seen investigating the crash scene throughout the night.
Police did not say whether the drivers stayed at the scene or if impairment was factor.
The area of Seventh Street from Glendale and Northern avenues was closed while the detectives collected evidence.
The investigation is ongoing.
