PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Phoenix police are investigating after finding a woman's body in an alley.
Phoenix Police spokesman Sgt. Tommy Thompson said the victim, identified as 22-year-old Nicole Nicholson, was found in an alley shortly before noon on Wednesday.
Nicholson's car was discovered two days later near same area of 23rd and Missouri avenues.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
