PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix Wednesday night.
According to Phoenix police, the incident happened near 44th Street and Camelback Road just before 7 p.m.
No officers were hurt during the incident. Additional information was not immediately available, but a Phoenix police spokesman is responding to the scene to provide updates.
This is an ongoing investigation.
This is the 41st officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County so far in 2020.
