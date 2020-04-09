PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - My joke of "Are we there yet?" falls a bit flat on a recent hike with my in-laws. But both the avid hikers know the ins and outs of their neighborhood, and they are quick to point out something I and many others have clearly ignored.
Pete and Chris stumbled upon something that was just added to Arizona's noxious weed list in January. It's called 'Globe Chamomile,' otherwise known as 'stinknet.' This desert invader is fast becoming a huge problem within our parks and recreational spaces.
"It outcompetes the natives," said Maricopa County natural specialist Juanita Armstrong-Ullberg, "It's pungent, it smells and its highly allergenic to a lot of people. Not just the pollen, but the actual liquid the plant has."
She says this invasive species is from South Africa and came to the U.S. in the 1980s. It arrived in Arizona sometime in the 1990s. It was first documented here in Maricopa County in 2003, but really took off in the very wet fall/winter seasons of 2016, 2018, 2019 and now 2020. Not only does it crowd out native plants, but it also takes over open desert spaces, even empty, neighborhood lots.
"When an invader comes in, then it fills in all those voids. Every void that was there, it fills it in. So now when a wildfire comes and these plants dry out, it enhances the spread of that fire by creating a continued fuel," Armstrong-Ullberg explains.
The county parks department has formed regional partnerships with conservancy groups across the Valley to train volunteers to map and remove this invasive plant.
"We've developed a collector app, GIS, or geographical information system that volunteers can use on their smartphones," said Armstrong-Ullberg.
COVID-19 has obviously put mitigation efforts on hold for now.
"We had great plans this spring. We had Luke Air Force Base was going to come out with 300 people at the White Tanks and Estrella Park to hand-pull the sticknet. But COVID-19 canceled that and other volunteer events," said Armstrong-Ullberg.
But until rangers and volunteers can get their hands on the desert invader, knowledge is power.
"So the more people know about it, the more likely we are to control this plant from spreading further," said Armstrong-Ullberg.
To volunteer to map these plants, people can contact CAZCA at email cazca@dbg.org or call 480-481-8187, or contact Maricopa County Parks Volunteer Coordinator at parkvolunteer@mail.maricopa.gov or call 602-506-9510.
People can check out the Collector App NNP Observer Map.
For Control and Management of these species, please visit the this website. There is also a website for the USDA Forest Service Southwestern Region (Region 3) Weed Field Guides.