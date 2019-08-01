PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Scary moments for a roomful of teachers at a private school in north Phoenix, when police say an intruder entered the classroom and held them all hostage.
Chad Eben Jobe, 23, a transient, faces 12 counts of kidnapping/taking hostages and one count of resisting arrest.
This happened Monday at Northwest Christian School near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road.
Jobe reportedly entered a classroom full of teachers and told them "he had a gun" and "was holding all of them hostage," according to the police report.
The teachers in the room all corroborated the threat, and said that Jobe also told them "Do not open the door."
This happened after police had been pursuing Jobe on foot through the neighborhood in an unrelated case.
Police say as Jobe ran away from officers, he entered a building on the campus of the Northwest Christian and went into a classroom.
When officers walked in, they say they saw him sitting behind the desk and all the teachers sitting in student desks.
Jobe was taken into custody without incident.
No weapon was found.
Later, in a police interview, he denied ever saying that he had a gun. According to the police report, "Jobe claimed he stated he did not have a gun because he did not want to get shot."
Jobe was held on a $50,000 bond. He is due in court August 8.
WHAAAT!?? I think there IS a lesson to be learned in that classroom. (Pun intended)
Next time 12 ppl get held hostage by a POS, and he is NOT holding a deadly weapon @ the time... Just BEAT the living hel* outta HIM and wait for the cops!! [rolleyes]
Awright you stickers.....THIS IS A F*CK UP
Meth'ed out filth....send him to a North Korean labor camp.
nobody got hurt and it appears he found a home and some stability. win-win
This is why teachers should be armed if they feel comfortable. The guy could have killed all of them.
I'm sure the kids would have loved to see that.. you imbecile.. God dean havent you figured out yet that nobody but dirty back water rednecks think like you? The world you live in isnt reality and never will be. Please get a life and get help
That is Jessie from Breaking Bad's Cousin.
