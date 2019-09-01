PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Sunday afternoon drive took a turn on delays for travelers on Interstate 17 near Anthem after a wreck caused backups in both directions.
Arizona Department of Transportation officials say an earlier crash that happened around 1:40 p.m. backed up traffic for miles. Traffic is once again flowing up to speed again.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said there were no injuries reported in the the two vehicle wreck that was blocking the left lane at milepost 230.
Northbound traffic backed up about five miles between Anthem and New River.
Southbound traffic is backed up about two miles starting at New River as a result of the accident.
UPDATE: All lanes are open, but traffic remains backed up. #aztraffic https://t.co/mVLn65tihc— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 1, 2019