MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Thousands of volunteers are coming together to make masks for local healthcare workers. ‘Arizona Masks For Medical Workers’ is the latest volunteer effort of JustServe.org. Over the next 4 weeks, various religious denominations will be participating in recruiting people to help sew 600,000 masks that will then be donated to local hospitals.
Central Christian Church’s Mesa location is one of several places hosting bi-weekly pick-ups and drop-offs for people who have registered to help out. The bag of materials is enough to make 100 masks. The volunteers take them home and sew the pieces together – the face fabric and two ear pieces – and then bring them back to a participating church.
“I heard one lady say that she was actually going to have a few people come to her cul-de-sac or community area, and they’re setting up a couple sewing machines outside,” said Leisa McDonald, associate director of global outreach for Central Christian Church’s Mesa campus. “It’s neat to see people’s passion for helping those that are helping others.”
Debra Jensen volunteered to help distribute mask kits but she also plans to sew 600 or 700 on her own. “I’m a rabid seamstress,” she laughed.
She says even for the inexperienced, the process is quite simple. There’s a video tutorial for anyone who needs help with the process.
“A lot of faiths have come together because this is something we can all agree on is that we need to serve our fellow men,” Jensen said.
Banner Health is just one of the hospital systems that will be getting tens of thousands of the non-medical-grade masks. Robert Gardner, CEO of both Banner Ironwood Medical Center and Banner Goldfield Medical Center, says there will long be a need for masks that can be used for non-COVID patients and the doctors and nurses treating them.“It means the world to us,” he said. “It goes without saying but it means so much to us to see that community outpouring and we are so very grateful for that support.”
The following churches are participating in Arizona Masks For Medical Workers:
Phoenix Camelback Seventh-day Adventist Church (Phoenix/Scottsdale)
5902 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018-3219
Pure Heart Church (Glendale)
14240 N. 43rd Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85306
St Thomas Aquinas (Avondale/West Valley)
13720 West Thomas Road, Avondale, AZ 85392
Central Christian (Mesa)
933 North Lindsay Road, Mesa, AZ 85213
Central Christian (Gilbert)
965 East Germann Road, Chandler, Arizona 85286
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Chandler/West Mesa/Tempe)
2300 West Javelina Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Abaroa Home (San Tan Valley/Queen Creek)
37289 Glen Echo Road, San Tan Valley, Arizona 85140-2800
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Queen Creek)
9431 East Point Twenty-Two Boulevard, Mesa, Arizona 85212
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Casa Grande)
1555 North Colorado Street, Casa Grande, Arizona 85122-2931
Susan Garrett’s Home (Payson)
501 West 4 Pines Road, Payson, Arizona 85541
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Tucson)
105 North Norton Avenue, Tucson, Arizona 85719-602