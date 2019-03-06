PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Transportation has created an interactive map showing where Arizona needs more volunteers to clean up the roadways.
The map can be found at azdot.gov/AdobtaHighway and it allows you to click on any part of the state.
The map shows which highways are sponsored, adopted by volunteers, or are still open for adoption.
You can click on the stretch of highway you are interested in adopting and the contact information of the coordinator for that section will appear.
Once you adopt, you agree to pick up litter at least three times per year and ADOT will post an Adopt a Highway sign with your group's name.
[RELATED: Anti-litter groups: Cigarette butts trash Valley freeways]
Sponsor Programs are available for businesses to contract through a maintenance provider to cleanup the roads in busier urban areas.
For more information check out: Adopt a Highway, or to learn about ways to prevent freeway litter, check out: Don't Trash AZ!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.