CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Intel has announced a massive expansion of its semiconductor manufacturing operations in Chandler. The company plans to add two new facilities to its existing Ocotillo Campus.
The expansion will add more than 3,000 high-tech, high-paying jobs. It will also support an additional 15,000 jobs indirectly. The company says 3,000 construction jobs will be created while the new facilities are being built. Construction is slated to begin later this year.
"Intel's continued expansion of its largest, most advanced manufacturing site in the world exemplifies the presence of innovation in Chandler," said Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke. "A talented workforce, excellent quality of life, proactive planning, and decades of infrastructure investments enable global innovators like Intel to excel in our community."
Intel's opened its first production facility in Chandler and has grown to become the city's largest employer.
Gov. Doug Ducey attended today's announcement ceremony. In a tweet, he thanked Intel for "choosing Arizona to grow your business."
