PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − The views through downtown and central Phoenix are cooler then ever before and they seem to be ever changing. Big buildings and empty lots pop with color, culture and social commentary thanks to the murals.
Noticing more and more Instagram pictures filling our feeds utilizing these beautiful backdrops, we wanted to explore too.
Self-proclaimed "urbanista" Quinn Tempest has a passion for the art of downtown, and describes the Roosevelt district "like we're in a cool, urban museum outside. Just like paintings in a museum, they're all open to interpretation".
Among her favorites she suggests as an IG backdrop, is a colorful, circular sensation by Punkwasp at 3rd Street and Garfield, and the works outside the MonOrchid Art Gallery.
When taking a pic for your Instagram, she suggests shooting wide so you see the entire mural, tagging the artist if possible and throwing in a playful pose.
The prevalence and popularity of the Phoenix murals outdoors are leading more business owners to want the same sparkle inside. At Tres Leches Cafe, visitors pose with a mural by Kathy Cano-Murillo, "The Crafty Chica," depicting a happy Latina coffee lover with pan dulce in her hair.
If you'd like to explore the murals on your own, first check out the website www.muralsofphoenix.com
