MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Mesa medical marijuana dispensary said Instagram had been shutting down their pages. Instagram claimed the dispensary broke the rules, but after we started asking questions, their biggest page is back up.
GreenPharms' social media manager, Melissa Green, said a few of their social media posts were flagged in the past, but it came to a head in December.
"It said we couldn’t log into our Instagram and then it was completely gone," Green said.
She said their page, @greenpharmsdispensaries, was shut down with no warning.
"I freaked out because that was a lot of hard work and time," Green said. She said she tried to appeal, but never heard back from Instagram or its owner, Facebook. So she started over from scratch, building a new page under a different name.
"Christmas morning I couldn’t log in again," she said, speaking of the second page that was shut down.
And she tried again.
"We started another one, @greenpharms__, that one was deleted, on January 1st of this year," Green said.
And again.
"We started @greenpharms2.0, that got deleted on March 1," Green said.
And again.
"@greenpharms.2.0 - that was deleted the next day," Green said. "@greenpharms3.0, which we have still to this day."
We went to Instagram and asked why. Within a day and a half, Green Pharms' first and largest account, @greenpharmsdispensaries, with nearly 10,000 followers, was reinstated, nearly 4 months after Instagram says it was “removed in error."
"This is my job and I am an employee here and for that to be messed with, isn’t ok," Green said.
We were told the other pages violated Instagram's policies, which say you can’t advertise or sell marijuana on their platform, or include contact info like a number, email, or address. You're only allowed to advocate for the use or legalization of marijuana. But Instagram says it's the page admin's responsibility to know about the policy, which has been in effect for at least 5 years.
Green said she is going to stick to simple posts to avoid getting flagged again.
"It was a lot of time, a lot of money for the company to try and make this correct," Green said.
Instagram sent us a more detailed list of what can and cannot be post on their platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.