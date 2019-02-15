(3TV/CBS 5) - He was her childhood friend. Eventually, he was her boyfriend. Ashley Figueroa didn’t know high school without Jared Loughner.
“He left everything for people to see for a reason. He wanted the world to know what he thought, because he thought, how it is in his head, is how the world was,” said Figueroa.
“Did you know you were dating a future mass shooter? Did you ever think that?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.
“At the time, no. I would’ve never thought that whatsoever,” she said.
On CBS 5 News at 10 tonight, Briana Whitney talks to the ex-girlfriend of Arizona mass shooter Jared Loughner.
