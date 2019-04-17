KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says five inmates had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for possible drug overdoses.
The five men, all inmates at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility, were taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center.
Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, detention officers at the facility responded to a call about an inmate who was experiencing a medical emergency.
But it wasn't long before authorities realized not just one but five inmates needed medical treatment, and that all of them appeared to have symptoms of drug overdoses.
The inmates were all treated with doses of Narcan, a drug commonly used to reverse the effects of an opioid drug overdose.
One inmate required the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED) and chest compressions.
Four of those inmates have since been discharged from the hospital and sent back to the jail for further observation.
One inmate was admitted to the hospital.
“The positive aspect of this is that jail staff very likely saved the lives of those five inmates last night,” said Captain Don Bischoff. “Our staff, detention officers and nurses are all trained in first aid, CPR, the use of an AED, a tourniquet, and how to administer Narcan.”
“Detention officers do intercept drugs and other contraband as attempts are made to introduce them to the facility. Inmates are always looking for different ways to circumvent the system,” said Sheriff Doug Schuster. “Officers have found drugs on and in the mail sent to inmates and even inside the inmate’s bodies. We are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident and we’ll pursue criminal charges if the evidence will support it. We’ll be reviewing our security policies and practices as well to identify any gaps or areas we are lacking so we can make improvements as necessary.” said Sheriff Schuster.
