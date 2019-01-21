FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - On the final day of the longest prison standoff in U.S. history, hostage negotiators finally cut a deal with the two inmates holed up in a fortified tower near Buckeye in 2004: surrender in exchange for transfers to facilities in other states.
The arrangement didn’t last. Fifteen years after the incident, online records show Ricky Wassenaar and Steven Coy are being held in a maximum-security prison in Florence, Arizona.
The 15-day ordeal at Lewis Prison in 2004 shook Arizona and the nation.
It began Jan. 18, 2004, when Wassenaar and Coy attacked a worker in the prison kitchen with a homemade knife in a bid to escape. Wassenaar donned the officer’s uniform and used it to gain access to the guard tower.
Once inside the tower, the two inmates attacked corrections officers Jason Auch and Lois Fraley. After a week, the inmates released Auch but they brutalized Fraley throughout the standoff. She has said publicly both inmates raped her during the ordeal.
Audio recordings reveal the tense negotiations between authorities and the hostage-takers. At one point, Wassenaar threatened to cut off Fraley’s finger while bartering for food.
A major turning point in the standoff came when relatives of the inmates were brought in to aid in the negotiations. On Feb. 1, 2004, Wassenaar and Coy agreed to surrender in exchange for transfers.
Wassenaar was transferred to a facility in Wisconsin, to be closer to his mother. Coy was transferred to a prison in Maine, where he grew up. Online records show Coy was transferred out of the Maine prison system in 2014.
Coy received seven life sentences for the standoff. Wassenaar received 16 life sentences.
(1) comment
Hey, Dean! Your relatives are back!
