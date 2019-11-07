CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The inmate who walked away from a work detail in Casa Grande on Wednesday night is now back in custody.
Joshua Speedling was found Thursday afternoon near Metrocenter Mall in Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Corrections said.
He's now facing new criminal charges and additional prison time.
Speedling is an inmate at Lewis Prison and left his off-site work assignment on Wednesday at about 8 p.m.
He was admitted to prison this year for a five-year sentence after being convicted of forgery, criminal possession of a forgery device, and a dangerous drug violation.
It's not clear how Speedling got from Casa Grande to Metrocenter. It's a drive of a little more than an hour.