TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The search is on for an inmate who escaped from a jail in Tucson on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, 29-year-old Jose Fernandez scaled a block wall and broke through the steel mesh that covered the exercise yard at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. However, he wasn't noticed missing until Wednesday during the morning cell check.
PCSD said Fernandez was "inappropriately" transferred to a lower security area of the facility. However, the staff said he didn't show any behavior that led them to believe he was suitable for being in the lower security area. On top of that, investigators said the corrections staff didn't properly oversee the inmates in the recreation yard and didn't accurately do an evening headcount.
"This allowed Mr. Fernandez’ escape to go unnoticed for an unacceptable amount of time," the department said in a press release.
Fernandez was last seen running down Mission Road.
He is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet tall and about 135 pounds. He has black hair with a buzz cut, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white shirt and boxer shorts. PCSD said Fernandez was a pretrial inmate who was booked on Feb. 24. He faced charges including aggravated assault, auto theft and vandalism.
Anyone who sees Fernandez is asked to call 911 or can make an anonymous tip at 88CRIME.org.