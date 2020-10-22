PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman who was shot while struggling with Phoenix officers back in July is facing more charges after she allegedly grabbed a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Detention Officer's gun on Tuesday.

According to MCSO, inmate 24-year-old Jovanna McCreary, who was shot during a struggle with Phoenix police in July, was in the process of being taken back to a jail facility from a medical center. Around 2:45 p.m., detention officers restrained McCreary with handcuffs, belly belt, and leg shackles and placed her in a wheelchair as they got ready to load her on the back of a van.

MCSO says McCreary stood up and tried to walk away from the van. Detention officers tried to get her to head back to the transport van, but McCreary then started fighting with the two officers. McCreary allegedly grabbed one of the detention officer's guns during the struggle and partially removed it from the holster. A single round was fired from the gun during the struggle before officers could get control of the gun back.

Nobody was struck, but the bullet went through the van was found lodged in the plexiglass divider within. Nobody was inside the van at the time. Other detention officers who were nearby rushed over and helped restrain McCreary.

McCreary is now facing two new charges for aggravated assault. MCSO detectives are investigating the incident. McCreary was already in custody after she was shot during a struggle with Phoenix police in early July.

Police ID woman shot by officers outside Phoenix motel last week The Phoenix Police Department on Monday identified the woman as Jovanna Kelsey McCreary.

According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to a call outside the Premier Inns motel near 27th and Peoria avenues on the morning of Wednesday, July 8. A person had called 911 after kicking his roommate out because she “was becoming ‘crazy.’” The caller said he saw McCreary shoot a gun outside.

Police say the officers spoke with McCreary for almost 7 minutes. When they searched her bag, with her permission, officers say they found ammunition and drugs. They also learned that she was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant for McCreary's arrest.

A Phoenix police spokesperson said McCreary pulled a handgun "from her waist area" when one of the officers tried to place her in handcuffs. She fired while struggling with the officers. Two officers fired at McCreary as she ran away. She was hit twice. She was in critical condition when she was taken to the hospital but survived and was arrested.

McCreary was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and drug possession during that incident.

Phoenix police released an edited video two weeks after the incident, including footage from both officers on the scene and a sergeant who also responded. The edited video from Phoenix police can be viewed below.

This video was edited and released by the Phoenix Police Department. Arizona’s Family has asked for the entire video via a public records request. Warning: Contains strong language.