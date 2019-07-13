FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix woman was rescued from the Lava River Caves near Flagstaff after injuring herself during a fall inside the cave.
Coconino County Sheriff Office spokesman, Deputy Paul Clifton, said units with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team were called to the Lava River Caves just before noon on Saturday to help a 43-year-old woman who injured her hip from a fall.
She was about 150 yards into the cave.
Clifton says the rocky and slippery conditions inside the cave led her to slip and fall causing her injuries.
"The woman was unable to walk out so our rescue units conducted a technical rescue and a basket carry out," said Clifton. "She was then taken to Flagstaff Medical Center for her injury."
The Lava Caves are located about 14 miles north of Flagstaff. The mile-long lava tube cave was formed roughly 700,000 years ago by molten rock that erupted from a volcanic vent in nearby Hart Prairie.
Clifton says all visitors need to wear proper footwear, warm clothing and lighting when traveling in the Lava Caves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.