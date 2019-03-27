BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 16-year-old woman was taken to a hospital after she fell about 30 feet while hiking in Buckeye.
The Buckeye Fire Department said the 16-year-old went off the trail and lost her footing while hiking on the White Tank Mountains.
She tumbled about 30 feet and suffered multiple injuries.
Technical rescue crews from Avondale, Phoenix and Buckeye rescued her off the mountain.
She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
